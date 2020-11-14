Kumasi Asante Kotoko have named their squad list of players that will play on Sunday in their Ghana Premier league opener against Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday.
The list includes a lot of new boys who were acquired by the club with the likes of Sulley Muniru who only joined camp this week among the players who are in Accra for the game.
Other new signing such as Latif Anabila,Yussif Mubarik, Kwame Poku, Patrick Asmah, Emmanuel Sarkodie are all part of the squad.
Kotoko due to renovation of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be playing their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Check out the full list below:
Goal keepers:
Felix Annan
Kwame Baah
Defenders:
Samuel Frimpong
Imoro Ibrahim
Habib Mohamed
Patrick Ashmah
Yusuf Mubarik
Ismael Ganiu
Midfielders:
Latif Anabila
Emmanuel Keyeke
Kwame Adom Frimpong
Augustine Okrah
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Godfred Asiamah
Muniru Sulley
Emmanuel Sarkodie
Strikers:
Evans Adomako
Osman Ibrahim
Kwame Opoku
