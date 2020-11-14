1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have named their squad list of players that will play on Sunday in their Ghana Premier league opener against Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday.

The list includes a lot of new boys who were acquired by the club with the likes of Sulley Muniru who only joined camp this week among the players who are in Accra for the game.

Other new signing such as Latif Anabila,Yussif Mubarik, Kwame Poku, Patrick Asmah, Emmanuel Sarkodie are all part of the squad.

Kotoko due to renovation of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be playing their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Check out the full list below:

Goal keepers:

Felix Annan

Kwame Baah

Defenders:

Samuel Frimpong

Imoro Ibrahim

Habib Mohamed

Patrick Ashmah

Yusuf Mubarik

Ismael Ganiu

Midfielders:

Latif Anabila

Emmanuel Keyeke

Kwame Adom Frimpong

Augustine Okrah

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Godfred Asiamah

Muniru Sulley

Emmanuel Sarkodie

Strikers:

Evans Adomako

Osman Ibrahim

Kwame Opoku