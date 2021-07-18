2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have named their final line up to play in the Ghana Premier League game against Elmina Sharks who are fighting to survive relegation.

Razak Abalora maintains his place in post while Christopher Nettey and Ibrahim Imoro play at the right and left full backs.

Andrews Appau and Abdul Ganiyu will also play in the heart of defence at center back.

In the midfield, Salifu Mudasiru, Emmanuel Keyekeh and Fabio Gama will play as the three in the midfield while the front three are Andy Kumi, Solomon Sarfo Taylor and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

