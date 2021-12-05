1 hour ago

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Nartey Ogum has named his starting eleven for their crunch match day 6 game against city neighbours King Faisal.

There has been no major changes aside a first start for Sherrif Mohammed alongside Mudasiru Salifu in central midfield with the absence of Richard Boadu who was sent off against Karela last week.

While Cameroonian forward Georges Mfegue is handed his first start.

Kotoko are yet to lose a game this season while King Faisal have been in very good form.

STARTING XI BELOW:

Razak Abalora (GK)

Samuel Appiah

Imoro Ibrahim

Andrews Appau

Abdul Ganiyu (C)

Sheriff Mohammed

Mudasiru Salifu

Isaac Oppong

Fabio Gama

Georges Mfegue

Samuel Boateng.

SUBS

Augustine Agyapong, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Etouga Mbella, Clinton Opoku, Charles Owusu, Dickson Afoakwa, Kwame Baah (GK), Maxwell Agyemang, Solomon Sarfo Taylor