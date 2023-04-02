2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko have named a squad list of 20 players who will take on Real Tamale United (RTU) in their match day 25 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium later this afternoon.

The reds will be looking to return to winning ways after failing to get a win in their last two matches in the league.

Interim coach Abdulai Gazale has called up the likes of Rocky Dwamena who scored in Kotoko's last win against Samartex.

There is no place for John Tedeku who has accumulated yellow cards while Danlad Ibrahim also misses out despite training with the team on Saturday.

Kotoko will still be without long term absentees Dickson Afoakwa, Justice Blay and Rashid Nortey as they lack fitness despite returning to fitness.

It will be the second game for interim coach Abdulai Gazale after he drew his first game against Legon Cities.

BELOW IS KOTOKO'S SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS:

Frederick Asare GK

Moise Pouaty GK

DEFENDERS:

Mohammed Alhassan

Maxwell Agyemang

Augustine Agyapong

Kwadwo Appau

Nicholas Osei Bonsu

Charles Owusu

Sheriff Mohammed

MIDFIELDERS:

Serge Eric Zeze

Richmond Lamptey

Sheriff Mohammed

Richard Boadu

Shadarack Addo

Rocky Dwamena

ATTACKERS:

Georges Mfegue

Matheus De Souza

Enock Morrison

Issac Oppong

Steven Mukwala