Asante Kotoko have named a squad list of 20 players who will take on Real Tamale United (RTU) in their match day 25 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium later this afternoon.
The reds will be looking to return to winning ways after failing to get a win in their last two matches in the league.
Interim coach Abdulai Gazale has called up the likes of Rocky Dwamena who scored in Kotoko's last win against Samartex.
There is no place for John Tedeku who has accumulated yellow cards while Danlad Ibrahim also misses out despite training with the team on Saturday.
Kotoko will still be without long term absentees Dickson Afoakwa, Justice Blay and Rashid Nortey as they lack fitness despite returning to fitness.
It will be the second game for interim coach Abdulai Gazale after he drew his first game against Legon Cities.
BELOW IS KOTOKO'S SQUAD:
GOALKEEPERS:
Frederick Asare GK
Moise Pouaty GK
DEFENDERS:
Mohammed Alhassan
Maxwell Agyemang
Augustine Agyapong
Kwadwo Appau
Nicholas Osei Bonsu
Charles Owusu
Sheriff Mohammed
MIDFIELDERS:
Serge Eric Zeze
Richmond Lamptey
Sheriff Mohammed
Richard Boadu
Shadarack Addo
Rocky Dwamena
ATTACKERS:
Georges Mfegue
Matheus De Souza
Enock Morrison
Issac Oppong
Steven Mukwala
Comments