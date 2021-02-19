Kumasi Asante Kotoko has named a 21-man squad for their trip to Algeria for their CAF Confederation Cup 2nd leg play off against ES Sètif on Sunday.
The reds are set to travel to Algeria on Saturday dawn with a chartered flight to avoid any eleventh-hour hitches.
The Porcupine Warriors travel to North African country hoping for a miracle to advance to the group stage of the competition.
The ‘Reds’ were beaten 2-1 by the Algerian giants in Accra last week in the first leg fixture.
The 21-man squad named by Coach Abdul Gazale include 3 Goalkeepers, 8 defenders and midfielders with 2 strikers.
Goalkeepers
Razak Abalora
Felix Annan
Kwame Baah
Defenders
Christopher Nettey
Imoro Ibrahim
Habib Mohammed
Ismail Abdul-ganiu
Mubarik Yussif
Samuel Frimpong
Wahab Adams
Andrews Kwadwo Appau
Midfielders
Emmanuel Sarkodie
Latif Anabila
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Salifu Mudasiru
Kwame Adom Frimpong
Godfred Asiamah
Fabio Gama
Augustine Okrah
Forwards
Kwame Opoku
Naby Laye Keita
