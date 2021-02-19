2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has named a 21-man squad for their trip to Algeria for their CAF Confederation Cup 2nd leg play off against ES Sètif on Sunday.

The reds are set to travel to Algeria on Saturday dawn with a chartered flight to avoid any eleventh-hour hitches.

The Porcupine Warriors travel to North African country hoping for a miracle to advance to the group stage of the competition.

The ‘Reds’ were beaten 2-1 by the Algerian giants in Accra last week in the first leg fixture.

The 21-man squad named by Coach Abdul Gazale include 3 Goalkeepers, 8 defenders and midfielders with 2 strikers.

Goalkeepers

Razak Abalora

Felix Annan

Kwame Baah

Defenders

Christopher Nettey

Imoro Ibrahim

Habib Mohammed

Ismail Abdul-ganiu

Mubarik Yussif

Samuel Frimpong

Wahab Adams

Andrews Kwadwo Appau

Midfielders

Emmanuel Sarkodie

Latif Anabila

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Salifu Mudasiru

Kwame Adom Frimpong

Godfred Asiamah

Fabio Gama

Augustine Okrah

Forwards

Kwame Opoku

Naby Laye Keita