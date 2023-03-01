2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko has announced their starting lineup for the crunch fixture against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The reds have been troubled the past few weeks as results have not gone the way of the club and will be looking forward to a quick turnaround.

There have been changes made to the starting lineup as Danlad Ibrahim who was axed in the last few games has been restored to the lineup while Sheriff Mohammed has also replaced Andrews Appau.

It is a match between the second-placed Bechem United and Asante Kotoko with just two points separation them as Bechem has 30 points with Kotoko having 28 points.

LINE UP BELOW:

Danlad Ibrahim (GK)

Augustine Agyapong

Sheriff Mohammed

Mohammed Alhassan

Nicholas Osei-Bonsu

Richard Boadu (C)

Mohammed Sheriff

Enoch Morrison

Richmond Lamptey

Georges Mfegue Omgba

Steven Mukwala