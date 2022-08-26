7 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko have named their starting XI that will take on Sudanese giants Al Hilal in their second pre-season game with the same side.

The sides faced off on Tuesday when Kotoko lost 2-0 and a second match will soon take place at the same venue in Khartoum.

New coach Seudou Zerbo has handed starting berths to a lot of cast-offs who were either on loan last season or on the fringes of the first team.

Whiles a lot of new signings have also been handed the chance to impress the coach whiles in Sudan.

The game will kick off at 5pm local time.

STARTING XI BELOW: