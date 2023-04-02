2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko interim coach Abdulai Gazale has named his starting lineup that will take on Real Tamale United this evening at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The reds will be looking to return to winning ways after failing to get a win in their last two matches in the league.

Frederick Asare has been given the nod in goal while the back four consists of Mohammed Alhassan, Augustine Agyapong, Sheriff Mohammed, and Nicholas Osei-Bonsu,

The midfield three includes Eric Zeze, Richmond Lamptey and captain Richard Boadu while the front three includes club topscorer Steve Mukwala, Brazilian Matheus De Sousa and the returning Isaac Oppong.

Below is Kotoko’s starting XI against RTU :

Frederick Asare (GK)

Augustine Agyapong

Nicholas Osei-Bonsu

Mo Alhassan

Mohammed Sheriff

Richard Boadu [Agadas] C

Richmond Lamptey

Serge-Eric Zeze

Isaac Oppong

Matheus De Souza

Steven Mukwala