1 hour ago

Newly acquired Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Opoku has set his eyes on contributing his quota to sharpen the attack of the Porcupine Warriors.

According to the talented forward, he has qualities that can complement those of the other strikers to improve on the scoring abilities of the Kumasi based club.

Before signing a contract with Kotoko, Poku spent three weeks training with Coach Maxwell Konadu's side and scored five goals in a training match at the Adako Jachie Training Ground.

And he says he has acquainted himself so well with his colleague strikers to be able to force a change when the Ghana premier league resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

"I believe that my inclusion will improve the striking department," Opoku told Kotoko Express App

"I have my style of play and so does each of them. It is about giving each other a good complement.

"I have been with them for some time and knows how to play with each of them.

"With a good complement of our talents, we will take the club very far," the young attacker added.

Kwame Poku joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal from Division One League club Nkoranza Warriors.

He was once a member of the Ghana U23 team and the Black Stars 'B'.