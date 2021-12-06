37 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have officially lodged a complaint against center referee Julian Nunoo for what they term as abysmal performance in their 3-2 loss against King Faisal.

On the stroke of half time Asante Kotoko thought they had been awarded a penalty but referee Julian Nunoo rescinded his decision after consultations with the fourth referee Daniel Laryea.

Mudasiru Salifu's shot appeared to have struck the hand of a King Faisal player which the referee awarded a penalty but in a quick u turn the referee rescinded his decision after consultations.

Zubairu Ibrahim stole the show on Sunday with a dominant display as he scored thrice to help his side to a 3-2 win against Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 6 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Heading into the match, Asante Kotoko had not lost a game with their only draw in the league coming last Sunday against Karela United.

Cameroonian import Georges Mfegue scored twice for the porcupine warriors but it was not enough as his side went home empty handed.

Kotoko also felt a goal from George Mfegue should have stood since it was a clear one but was flagged for offside.