1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante will finally get their man David Abagna Sandan after missing out on him in the 2020/2021 season before he joined RTU from Ashgold.

The reds were interested in the midfield but the deal did not go through as he joined the pride of the north

Kotoko has reached an agreement in principle with his club RTU over a switch to the Ghana Premier League side.

The porcupine warriors have quietly been assembling a formidable side despite the fact that some key players will not be around next season.

Already Kotoko has loaned out deputy captain Mudasiru Salifu to Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol whiles Fabio Gama has departed the club on a free transfer.

Richmond Lamptey has been banned for 30 months and is unavailable for next season at least for now leaving the club thin in midfield.

Kotoko will play in the CAF Champions League and must assemble a strong side to help the club make inroads in Africa.

David Abagna's season was blighted by an injury he picked up whiles with the Black Stars at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon but is part of the Black Galaxies squad that has traveled to Benin.

He is expected to pen to paper on the Kotoko contract upon his return from Benin.