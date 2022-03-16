34 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are poised to secure the future of their number one goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim as soon as possible.

The young shot stopper after several loan spells away from the reds has now established himself as the number one goalkeeper at the club.

Since the exit of Razak Abalora to Moldovan side Sherrif Tiraspol, the former Ghana U-20 star has stepped up with aplomb.

Danlad Ibrahim has kept eight clean sheets in 11 games for the club conceding just 4 goals with the club.

The club had to ward off interest from several clubs at the start of the season in their young goalkeeper as at the time he was on the fringes of the first team but fast forward he is indispensable.

Kotoko have reportedly opened contract talks with his agency, Club Consult and a deal is expected to be wrapped up in the coming months.

The reds have tabled a four year contract with improved and incentivized terms to the player's representatives.

Kotoko will next play against Techiman Eleven Wonders in their match day 21 clash.