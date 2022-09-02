2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has outlined their itinerary for their upcoming CAF Champions League game against Burkina Faso side RC Kadiogo.

The club on Thursday returned from their ten-day training tour of Sudan where they played four matches losing three and drawing one of them.

Kotoko is currently in Accra where they are preparing for the preliminary round clash of the Champions League game.

The team will fly out of Ghana on Wednesday, 7th September 2022 to Abidjan before going by road to Yammousokro.

Kotoko will play RCD Kadiogo at the Stade de Yammousoukro on Friday, 9th Spetember, 2022 at 5pm local time.

ITINERARY BELOW: