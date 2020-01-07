56 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will this afternoon take on lower tier side FC Lazio at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a friendly game.

This forms part of their preparations as they step up efforts in their match day three encounter in the Ghana Premier League against Berekum Chelsea.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko so far have a flawless record in their two games played so far after beating Techiman City by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before traveling to Accra to take on Legon Cities Fc whom they brushed aside after some resistance.

The porcupine warriors would like to add the Hearts of Oak slayers Berekum Chelsea to their scalp when they clash on Sunday as this afternoon's game forms part of the preparations and it's free at the gates for anyone interested with the game kicking off at 3 pm.

It is expected that coach Maxwell Konadu will give a run out to most of his fringe players who have not tasted action so far in the league.