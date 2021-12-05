1 hour ago

Head coach of King Faisal, Nurudeen Ahmed says that his side started the game against Kotoko as underdogs but their game plan worked out perfectly.

King Faisal ended the Kotoko run as they handed them their first defeat of the season by inflicting a 3-2 defeat on them in their match day six clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Zubairu Ibrahim stole the show on Sunday with a dominant display as he scored thrice to help his side to a 3-2 win against Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 6 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Cameroonian import Georges Mfegue scored twice for the porcupine warriors but it was not enough as his side went home empty handed.

Speaking after the game, Nurudeen Ahmed says his side did the needful by scoring the goals whiles Kotoko dominated the game.

“We started the match as underdogs but we did the needful even though they played better. Being needful means that you sit back and then you take your chances and then you take them on counter and the few chances we had we utilized them and that has been the game plan throughout the week” he said.

“Being join top on the league table mean we are on course but it’s just too early to say anything but we believe that if we continue to work hard, at least we will get a respectable position on the league table not necessarily to take the cup or something because we are not ready for Africa”