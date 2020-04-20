58 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have taken the giant step of slashing the salaries of their players and technical team by 40%.

This follows the economic crunch that has arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic that has grounded football the last month.

Major clubs the world over have slashed wages of players and put staff on government furlough schemes in order to mitigate the economic impact the lack of football is having on them.

Kotoko is the first club in Ghana to embark on this move although it has been extensively discussed in the media space.

Players and technical staff of the club have agreed to take a 40% pay cut in order to help keep the club afloat in these difficult times.

According to the club the decision was unanimously agreed between the players, technical team and club officials in a meeting.

"It is something we initially discussed at management level," special assistant to club boss Nana Gyambibi Coker told Kumasi FM on Monday.

"We considered our situation and our financial strength in containing our expenses and measures to help sustain the club during the suspension of the league due to Covid-19 and we considered pay-cut as one of the measures."

"We called the coach and tasked him to engage the players on our behalf and he has reported back to us they have listened to our plea and have accepted a pay cut.

"It is a 40% pay-cut and will be implemented soon." he concluded.