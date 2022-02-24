1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko will face off with Dreams FC on Match Day 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday. The League leaders snatched a point against rivals Hearts of Oak in their outstanding match on Sunday and go into the match buzzing with loads of confidence.

The Porcupine Warriors have lost only twice this term and lead the League table with 37 points – 7 points richer than second placed Bechem United and 14 points ahead of Dreams FC.

Left back Imoro Ibrahim is a doubt for Sunday’s game after picking up an injury against Hearts of Oak on Sunday as he was replaced by Patrick Asmah.

Captain Ismael Ganiyu, Mudasiru Salifu, Etouga Mbella, Richard Boadu and the combative Justice Blay provide a possible selection headache for Head Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum. Etouga Mbella failed to score on Sunday but his goals have been extremely crucial for the forward march of Asante Kotoko in the League – scoring 11 goals in 15 matches to lead the Top scorers chart.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 2-1 loss to Elmina Sharks on Match Day 16 – their second defeat of the season to end their eight match winning run - bringing to an end their longest winning run in two seasons.

Asante Kotoko are unbeaten in their last five home matches following victories against WAFA (1-0), AshantiGold (3-1), Medeama SC (1-0) and Great Olympics (2-0) scoring 7 goals and conceding 1 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

Dreams FC registered yet another important win on the road before the end of the first as Sylvester Simba’s first half strike gave them a 1-0 win against Medeama SC at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa. The Still Believe lads parted ways with Vladislav Viric three weeks ago and replaced him with Abdul Karim Zito.

The former Ghana and Asante Kotoko right back would want to make amends in Kumasi – a known territory having failed to pick all the spoils as Asante Kotoko came from behind to win 3-1 in the opening match of the season in Accra.

Dreams FC have been underwhelming away from home having recorded only two wins in 9 away matches in the first round. The Dawu lads lost three and drawn four on the road but their poor form against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium tilts things in favour of the League leaders.

Dreams FC have beaten Asante Kotoko only once in Kumasi – but have yet to win against the Porcupine Warriors in three attempts away from home.

Richard Addae won the day for Dreams FC at the Baba Yara stadium in the Ghalca G8 tournament in 2018 but other attempts in 2015 (1-0) and 2021 (3-1) ended in favour of the Porcupine Warriors.

The match which is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the El wak Sports stadium on Sunday, February 20, 2022 will broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa Chanel 247.

In other fixtures: Accra Great Olympics will host Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday. Two-time Champions Aduana FC will be at home against Karela United while Berekum Chelsea play host typo new boys Bibiani Gold Stars at the Golden City Park.

Former Champions AshantiGold SC who have endured an uninspiring campaign welcome Eleven Wonders to the Obuasi Len lay stadium on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Tarkwa - Medeama SC will clash with Bechem United at Akoon Park while bottom placed Elmina Sharks locks horns with Accra Lions at the Nduom Sports complex at Elmina.