2 hours ago

The National Circles Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr Christopher Damenya says the club will write to the Ghana Football Association to swap their last home ban which is supposed to be their game against Ashantigold with that of Bechem United.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were hit with a five match home ban after supporters violence during their home loss against Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The initial five game ban was slashed to three after mitigation with the football Association and the club is set to play the last of the three home matches behind closed doors in their match day 9 league encounter against Regional rivals Ashantigold.

But considering the kind of money they will lose playing behind closed doors are pleading with the GFA to swap their last home ban with their next home match against Bechem United.

"We will write to plead with the GFA to allow us admit supporters in our home game against AshantiGold because we can't play AshantiGold without our supporters so we serve the last home match ban against Bechem behind closed doors." he told Kumasi based Oyerepa Fm.

"There are some matches which you can't do away with because they give the clubs money like AshantiGold, Aduana etc."

"We thank them for reducing the number of matches to be played behind closed doors,we will only plead with then to accept our request because the match can give the FA some substantial money."

According to the supporters chief they are only pleading with the Ghana Football Association to temper justice with mercy and hear their plea.

"We are only pleading with them and am making it clear that should any Kotoko Supporter misconduct him or herself,we will disown the fellow and cause the person's arrest be it home or away"

"We are pleading with the Fa to allow our supporters watch the AshantiGold match and restrain us from waiting the Bechem United match" he concluded.