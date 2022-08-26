2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko was handed a reality check on Friday evening in Khartoum when Sudanese giants Al Hilal handed them a 5-0 defeat.

This comes after the Ghana Premier League champions were beaten 2-0 by the same opponents last Tuesday.

Coach Seydou Zerbo handed starting berths to a lot of new players, fringe players, and those who went on loan last season.

Two well-taken free kicks condemned the Ghana champions to a 2-0 defeat after the first half after goalkeeper Frederick Asare failed to save all two.

His replacement Pouaty also committed a blunder which led to the third goal before two more goals condemned Kotoko to a big defeat.

The will on Sunday play against Tanzanian giants Simba SC before returning to Ghana to start the new season.

VIDEO OF FIRST TWO GOALS: