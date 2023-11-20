1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko claimed a crucial 1-0 victory over Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

The match was a significant one for both teams, with Medeama seeking to bounce back from a recent defeat and Asante Kotoko aiming to end their winless streak, which had stretched since October 13.

As the game unfolded, Medeama thought they had taken the lead in the 33rd minute with a goal from Kamaradini, but it was ruled offside.

In the second half, Asante Kotoko intensified their efforts and found success in the 60th minute when Georges Mfegue was fouled in the box.

Sherif Mohammed converted the subsequent penalty by drilling the ball into the bottom corner, securing a 1-0 victory for Asante Kotoko.

The win marked a crucial moment for Asante Kotoko, ending their six-game winless run and propelling them to the 12th spot in the league standings with 13 points.