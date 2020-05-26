1 hour ago

A management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko says they have not paid Imoro Ibrahim's transfer fees due to the three member Manhyia Committee.

According to him everything at the club has been halted awaiting the outcome of the committee's report and the subsequent announcement of a board who will help run the affairs of the club.

“Everything at Kotoko is currently on hold; we are waiting for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to constitute the new board of directors which they will direct the affairs of the team,” the management member told OTEC FM

"We've already explained everything to him so we are surprised to hear him [Alhaji Nash] in the media"

Owner of Thunder FC, Alhaji Nash who also doubles as the intermediary for Kotoko player Imoro Ibrahim has accused Kumasi Asante Kotoko on reneging on their promise to pay him the players transfer fee and signing on fee amounting to GHC80,000.

According to Alhaji Nash, he is owed GHC60,000 which is the transfer fee for the player and GHC 20,o00 which is the player's signing on fee.

He has threatened to drag the Kumasi based club to court should they refuse to pay him what is due.

The Thunder FC owner claims the two parties agreed on a payment plan with Kotoko to pay the transfer fee of GHC60,000 during the first round of the league and will add the GHC20,000 which would be played in the second round but the porcupine warriors have failed to honour it.

According to Alhaji Nash, management of the club paid GHC35,000 into his account but he returned the money as it breached their initial agreement.

The defender joined Kotoko as a free agent at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season and has been exceptional for the club making 11 appearances.