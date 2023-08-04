2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, a prominent Ghana Premier League side, has reached an agreement with fellow club Berekum Chelsea for the transfer of center-back Henry Ansu.

The robust and talented defender who can also play as a defensive midfielder has agreed to a three-year deal with the Kumasi-based club, and his personal terms have also been concluded.

Pending the successful completion of his mandatory medical examinations with the porcupine warriors, Ansu is set to put pen to paper, finalizing the transfer to Asante Kotoko.

The club is currently undergoing a transitional phase following the expiration of the tenure of the erstwhile board and management. Under the guidance of the life patron of the club, Otumfour Osei Tutu, an ad-hoc four-man management team has been established to oversee the team's affairs. Otumfour Osei Tutu has reportedly provided GHC 600,000 to manage the club during this period.

Henry Ansu has been a pivotal figure in Berekum Chelsea's defense over the past two years, catching the attention of Asante Kotoko's coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The club has set its sights on acquiring his services for the upcoming season.

Asante Kotoko, despite winning the league title two seasons ago, faced a challenging campaign last term, finishing in fourth place and failing to defend their championship.

The signing of Henry Ansu is seen as a step towards bolstering the team's defense and strengthening their prospects for the new season.