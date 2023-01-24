4 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have selected 30 players out of the thousands who thronged the clubs justify your inclusion exercise which was held recently.

After sifting through that many players that thronged the Adako Jachie training pitch the technical team of the club arrived on 30 players who will form the nucleus of the youth team.

The club organized a three-day justify your inclusion exercise to help stock the youth team with talented youngsters.

Kotoko set aside four days that was from Tuesday, January 17-20, 2023 at the Adako-Jachie training grounds to select the best young talents from across the country.

The club snapped up players between the ages of 15-19 years as they look to build a resilient youth setup.

They will be under the tutelage of youth set up coach Abdulai Gazale who has enormous experience in nurturing youngtsers.