1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is set to wield the axe on current Chief Executive Officer George Amoako following the massive debt the club has been saddled with in recent months.

The club is facing mounting debts as there are faced with a FIFA debt of $240,000 following the illegal signing of Emmanuel Clottey from Esperance.

Executive Chairman of the club Dr Kwame Kyei is under massive pressure to act as he tries to reshape his administration and George Amoako is thought to be among the casualty.

Dr Kwame Kyei has so often borne the brunt of many supporters and pundits alike for his poor handling of the whole Clottey saga and is intent on shifting away the deadwood within the administration.

The Executive Chairman is believed not to be too happy with his subordinates and how they have conducted themselves in this whole saga.

Former Administrative Manager of the club Ben Nti has been touted as George Amoako's replacement as he has reportedly won favour with the Executive Chairman and is admirer of his works during the K.K Sarpong era.