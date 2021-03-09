1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are set to demand adequate compensation for being the club whose matches are televised most by StarTimes Ghana.

The porcupine warriors feel they have been handed a raw deal by the GFA and StarTimes and must get what they rightful deserve as they have more pull and appeal that is why they have more televised matches than any other team.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) awarded TV broadcast rights of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and the FA Cup to pay TV firm, StarTimes, in a deal worth $5.25m for a five-year period in 2020 after what they termed competitive bidding.

The money received by the GFA from StarTimes is distributed equally among all club playing in the Premier League while some is also given to clubs playing in the FA cup.

With regard to the League money it is distributed equally among all 18 clubs while matches of some teams are televised more than others with Kotoko feeling they are cheated.

Kotoko will write to the GFA seeking to negotiate an improved share of the StarTimes money or will bar the Chinese broadcasters from televising their matches in the second round.

The club are of the opinion that they will get more revenue if they stream their matches via their sponsors CEEK VR than the paltry $15,000 that is given them by StarTimes all season.