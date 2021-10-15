5 hours ago

Kumasi Asante are stock piling players this transfer window with the addition of another player this time a goal keeper.

Abdul Rafiu Yakubu a goalkeeper is the 15th signing by the porcupine warriors this transfer window.

He joins the reds from lower tier side Wa Suntaa for an undisclosed transfer fee and has reportedly signed a long term deal at the club.

His addition has raised eyebrows since already the club boost a strong goalkeeping department with Razak Abalora, Kwame Baah and Danlad Ibrahim still at the club.

The new shot stopper is highly rated and was one of the stand out goalkeepers in the lower tier division last season as he kept post for Nkoranza Warriors before joining Wa Suntaa in the second round.

He is expected to join the rest of the team when they return from their preseason training tour in Dubai.

Kotoko is expected to make official announcement of his signing and that of others in the coming days.

The porcupine warriors have already signed Clinton Opoku, Stephen Amankona, Richmond Lamptey, Maxwell Agyemang, Samuel Boateng, Isaac Oppong, Richard Boadu, Dickson Afoakwa, Augustine Agyapong, Sheriff Mohammed, Samuel Appiah and Joseph Amoako.

Cameroon duo Mbella Etouga Thiery and George Mfegue are also on the books of the club with an announcement eminent.