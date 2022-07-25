27 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has wrapped up the signing of Cameroonian forward Alain Thiery Akono Akono for the 2022/2023 season.

An announcement is expected from the reds in the coming days after they reached terms with the player and his representatives.

The Cameroonian striker is expected to sign a two year deal with Kotoko pending the passing of a medical examination.

He joins Asante Kotoko on a free transfer after departing Moroccan elite division side SC Chabab Mohammedia last month

The Moroccan side parted ways with the striker after failing to hit top form as he scored just a goal in nine appearances in all competitions.

He has also played for Tanzanian giants Azam FC where he was barely a success and also had a brief stint with Malaysian side Negeri Sembilan FC

The Cameroonian arrived at the Chamazi-based giants on August 24, 2020 from AS Fortuna du Mfou.

In the 2019/2020 season, the striker scored ten goals for his Cameroonian side AS Fortuna, and was a member of the Cameroon CHAN squad in April 2020 before COVID-19 forced the postponement of the tournament.

He is expected to replace compatriot Frank Mbella Etouga who is set to join Italian Serie A side Udinese after Kotoko agreed to a 1.5 million euros transfer fee.

Kotoko fans will hope he hits the ground running like compatriots Frank Mbella and Georges Mfegue Rodrigues.