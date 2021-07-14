1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's partnership agreement with English Premier League side Southampton will be launched officially on Thursday 15th July,2021.

The event will come off in the United Kingdom and will be broadcast live on Ceek.com who are also partners of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

When the agreement was announced in January this year the South Coast club released the statement below on the official website:

"Southampton Football Club is delighted to welcome Asante Kotoko SC, one of the leading professional clubs in Africa, to its growing portfolio of International Club Partners."

"Over the course of the partnership, Southampton will support the development of Ghanaian Premier League Asante Kotoko’s strategy both on and off the pitch."

"Southampton will share their industry-leading coaching expertise to help Asante Kotoko realise their ambition of building a sustainable Academy and pathway to the first team, with year-round remote support supplemented by regular visits to Ghana throughout the partnership from the club’s International Football Partnership team."

"The partnership will include Academy staff exchange visits between the UK and Ghana, as well as opportunities for Asante Kotoko’s young players to attend annual UK Player Development camps and experience the Southampton Academy methodology first-hand, when travel corridors open up and it is safe to travel."

Southampton will also support the development of Asante Kotoko’s commercial and operational strategy through collaborating on key projects.