Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko have reacted to the ban placed on their midfielder Nicholas Mensah by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Aduana Stars lodged a complaint with the GFA against Kotoko and the player for identity fraud and falsification of documents in January.

The club averred that the player had fraudulently been registered by Asante and also had multiple names and did not have the legal documentation to change his name.

It came to bear that the player in question is called Joshua Kwame Rhule and also has another name Louis Mensah and has twice changed his name in football.

Aduana Stars wanted Asante Kotoko to be punished but the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana FA dismissed their relief.

The player's former club Dumasua Delsanco FC have been charged with illegal registration of the player and have been referred to the GFA prosecutor.

Mensah has also been hit with a suspension while his registration records have been expunged from the GFA's books.

Below is the statement from Asante Kotoko

Aduana Stars FC filed a protest against Asante Kotoko SC for fielding an unqualified player in the person of Nicholas Mensah after our match day 10 encounter.

The protest case has been determined and duly dismissed. However, the registration of Nicholas Mensah has been suspended due to infractions which according to the Disciplinary Committee occurred prior to him joining Asante Kotoko.

Our legal team is dealing with the matter and would take the necessary steps to assist the player.

Nicholas will be given the necessary psychological help throughout this debacle.