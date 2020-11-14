28 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have today held an official unveiling ceremony this morning in Accra at the AH Hotel to make public the details of their partnership with electronic company Hisense.

Surprisingly the club's sponsor's will give an amount of GHC 5,000 If an opposition player scores a winning goal against Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the league.

It's unheard of that a club sponsor will make provision for opposing team's the club will face during the duration of the sponsorhip.

The financial details of the deal is as follows:

A three year sponsorship package worth GHC 3 million while the club will also get a GHC 250,000 worth Hisense products to furnish the Kotoko Adako Jachie Project when it is completed.

The highly lucrative deal also sees the Electronic company also pay Asante Kotoko a mouth watering GHC 500,000 commitment fee.

CEO of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah,management members Dentaa Amoateng, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Emmanuel Dasobere were all present.

Meanwhile ambassadors of Hisense Ghana Limited like Nana Ama McBrown and Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor were all present.