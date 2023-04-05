1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced their starting lineup for their outstanding Ghana Premier League match against King Faisal this evening at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The match is a rescheduled match day 21 game which was postponed as the Baba Yara Stadium was closed for the Black Stars AFCON 2023 qualifier against Angola.

Interim coach Abdulai Gazale has made two changes to the starting line up that walloped RTU 4-0 last Sunday with Maxwell Agyemang coming in to replace Mohammed Sheriff while Enoch Morrison also comes in for Isaac Oppong.

The match kicks off at 6pm this evening.

Below is Asante Kotoko line up for King Faisal game:

Frederick Asare GK

Augustine Agyapong

Nicholas Osei Bonsu

Mohammed Alhassan

Maxwell Agyemang

Richard Boadu [c]

Serge-Eric Zeze

Richmond Lamptey

Matheus De Souza

Steven Mukwala

Enoch Morrison