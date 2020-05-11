43 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko striker Naby Keita shares the same name with his compatriot and Liverpool's Naby Keita.

They may share the same name but have differing footballing activities but the Kotoko striker has clarified that he has no family ties with the Liverpool midfielder but they know each other very well from their formative years.

The Kotoko striker's footballing prowess is no where near his compatriot who plays at Liverpool but he admits they are just friends and there is no family ties.

The Guinean forward Keita joined Asante Kotoko in 2018 on a free after leaving Horoya AC.

In an interview with Kotoko Express App, Kotoko's Keita has clarified his relationship with the injury prone Liverpool midfielder.

“I know him very well, he’s my friend. We started playing under 17 together but we don’t talk all the time but whenever we are in Guinea, we meet and do our own things,” Keita said in an interview with Kotoko Express.

“Before his move abroad, we were playing together in the national Division 2 league, he was with Santoba and I was with sefas and we were playing on the same pitch”, he concluded.