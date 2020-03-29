43 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko prodigy Mathew Anim Cudjoe together with his manager and GFA Executive Council member Samuel Anim Addo have made donations to the CLOGSAG Polyclinic in Accra.

This forms part of efforts to help fight the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic on the shores of the country.

The presentation was done on Saturday along with his entourage at the premises of the hospital .

Many footballers in Ghana have not just paid lip service to the coronavirus pandemic fight but have as a matter of urgency supported with hand sanitizers and others to help fight it.

The teen sensation and his manager presented sets of medical equipment that will help the center fight the lethal virus.

