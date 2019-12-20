2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are favourites to win the upcoming 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which will commence over the weekend.

This is per a comprehensive survey conducted on the Ghana Premier League by a statistical and technology firm known as the African Sports Centre for Data, Research and Technology (ASC).

The report a novelty on the local football scene makes available in-depth indices of consumer/fan behaviour towards the Ghana Premier League in relation to revenue opportunities and possibilities, focuses on Interest and Awareness, Patronage and Consumption, and Commerce.

Almost half (45%) of respondents who participated in the survey selected perennial league champions Kotoko as the team likely to win the 2019-2020 season.

Sworn enemies Hearts of Oak, followed closely in second position but with a distant 24% while Ashantigold were third with (15%).

The remaining teams had a combined share of 6% while 10% of respondents said they did not know or were not sure about the winning team.

The overall survey, with a sample size of 3000 participants, was conducted in Ghana between October and November. Data was collected in every district in all administrative regions of Ghana.

