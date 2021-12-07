59 minutes ago

Kotoko will this morning launch their betting partnership with Betika worth 1.3 million cedis at the Golden Bean Hotel.

The sponsorship agreement between the two sides will run for the next two years as announced by both parties on Wednesday.

Kotoko will earn 630,000 Ghana cedis every year during the pendency of the agreement whiles the rest of the amount will be used in providing the club with balls, equipment, nets and other sporting products.

They betting firm will through the partnership deal also help nurture young talents by helping the club organize scouting exercises across the country in grassroots football across the nation.

Speaking during the announcement, Betika Chief Executive Officer Mr Rupen Samani said, "This partnership confirms our commitment to invest in youth and in the country through sports, arts and culture with football being a key focus."

Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah added, "We are honoured by this partnership and would like to welcome Betika to the Porcupine family. We are confident that through our partnership we will be able to do a great deal in ensuring both organizations have great visibility."

The latest partnership will give Kotoko a big financial boost as they have began the season on a good note.

FULL DETAILS BELOW:

This partnership grants Betika full rights as the Asante Kotoko official betting partne