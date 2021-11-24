2 hours ago

Current Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko will have to do it the hard way against Karela United in their match day 5 clash on Sunday.

Kotoko will be without key midfield duo Mudasiru Salifu and new sensation Richmond Lamptey on their trip to Anyinase.

The Ghanaian giants have started the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season in blistering fashion and will be hoping to maintain their perfect run at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

Richmond Lamptey who joined Kotoko as a free agent after departing Inter Allies will not be fit in time for his side's game against Karela United at Anyinase after sustaining an injury in his side's match day four clash against Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile vice captain, Mudasiru Salifu will also miss the game due to yellow card accumulation which means he must sit out the Karela game.

The two players have been very instrumental in the Kotoko success story so far this season as they have been the main brains in the middle of the park.

They have contributed three goals to Kotoko this season with the two players scoring in the opening game against Dreams FC which Kotoko won 3-1.