51 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will reportedly take on Tanzanian side Young Africans (YANGA) in an international friendly match before the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season commences.

The reds are currently in Dubai where they are on a preseason training tour preparing for the impending campaign.

Kotoko will play YANGA in their first match since they were sent packing out of the Baba Yara Stadium for renovation works to be carried out at the facility.

Since then the club have used the Accra Sports Stadium and the Len Clay Stadium as their adopted home venues throughout last season.

The club is due to touch down in Ghana on Friday after their final preseason friendly game in Dubai.

Kotoko will play against YANGA a club they have something in common with as they were formed around the same year before taking on Dreams FC in their season opener.