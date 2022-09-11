3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko has signed an agreement with the Football Association of Belize to play two International friendly matches with their national team.

Asante Kotoko will play the Jaguars in two friendly matches at the FFB Stadium in November.

The agreement was signed by Kotoko representative Patrick Osei Agyemang aka Songo while the General Secretary of the Belize Football Federation Earl Jones signed for the Central American nation.

This friendly match was facilitated by the mayor of Belmopan City, Her Worship Sheran Palacio.

The games will be played in November during the Mayor of Belmopan's Investors Conference.