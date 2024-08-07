4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko SC will represent Ghana at this year's Capital City Africa Cup in Washington DC, USA, in October 2024.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has approved the club's participation in a high-profile international friendly against Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United.

This match is scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Audi Field, a state-of-the-art soccer-specific stadium in Buzzard Point, Southwest Washington D.C.

The annual ceremonial match is organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the GFA as part of activities to mark Ghana Week DC 2024.

This event celebrates Ghanaian culture in Washington, D.C., and the matchup between Asante Kotoko and DC United will highlight this cultural celebration.

Asante Kotoko SC, a storied and well-followed Ghanaian football club, will embark on this significant trip to the United States.

This marks the second time a Ghanaian Premier League club has traveled to the United States to play an MLS side, following Medeama SC's match against DC United on October 14, 2023, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the MLS team.

Ghana Week DC 2024 will take place from October 7-12, 2024, in Washington DC, USA, culminating in the exciting friendly between Asante Kotoko SC and DC United.