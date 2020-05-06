1 hour ago

Ghana Football is at a crossroads like most leagues the world over due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has grounded football to a halt.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has gave the GFA up til 5th May 2020 to furnish them with a decision whether to continue with the league season or annul it.

They were also to confirm which clubs will represent the country in CAF inter club competitions for next season but have asked for a two week extension.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold have been mentioned in some quarters as the teams who must represent the country in next year's inter club competitions but General Manager of the club, Yve Gyimbibi Coker says that the club is undecided.

There needs to be a lot of consultations before a decision is taken as to whether the league will go ahead of be curtailed.

But Kotoko's General Manager says no decision has been made by the club as a lot will need to do a lot If they should decide to go.

“It will be too early for me to say Yes or No at this point in time. We haven't had any interaction with our club chairman with respect to the CAF competition so we should exercise patience.

“If we should go, there will be a lot to do to get ready for the competition”, the Kotoko general manager told Light FM.

The last time Kotoko went to Africa was in 2019 when they were coached by Kjetil Zachariasen and suffered double elimination from the CAF Champions League and The CAF Confederations Cup.