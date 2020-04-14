1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have resorted to fundraising drive within their following in order to pay the $240,000 fine imposed on them by FIFA for wrongfully signing Emmanuel Clottey from Esperance five years ago.

The Ghanaian giants must settle fully the above stated amount to the North African giants or be relegated by the 10th May 2020.

Kotoko are now going a-begging within their supporters to help pay for the indiscretion caused by then leadership of the club which has now become a big albatross hanging heavily on the neck of the club.

A member of the club's management and the Greater Accra supporters wing Circles, Nana Kwame Dankwah is frantically begging the club's supporters to come to the aid of their beloved side.

“Yes, we have received the FIFA notice, and we have to act on it," management member of Asante Kotoko, Nana Kwame Dankwah, told Asempa FM.

“I believe that as a Kotoko family which entails management and the supporters, we need to make sure that we support our leader Kwame Kyei, so that we can find a solution to this problem.

“Let’s come together so that we find solutions on how are we going to pay this money.”

Dankwah wants fans of the club to emulate their gesture when they were fined €99,000 by FIFA for wrongful dismissal of one of their former coaches Dieter Scmidt.

“Its happened before, during Herbert Mensah’s time when Kotoko wrongfully dismissed Hans Dieter Schmidt, we were slapped with a huge fine,” he said.

“Dr Sarpong was able to do an appeal for funds to raise money which was eventually topped up by management to clear the debt.

“So I will urge all of us to come together to help clear this current debt.

He has urged the supporters to look beyond issues within the current management and find ways of resolving the current trouble.

“There are issues but I feel its not necessary at this point. Now is not the time to do interrogations and blame games,” the management member said.

“Lets focus on clearing the debt first. And when all is sorted we will learn the valuable lessons and avoid similar happenings in the future.”