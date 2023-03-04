4 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform all stakeholders that the betPawa Premier League Matchday 21 fixture between champions Asante Kotoko and King Faisal is postponed.

This is due to the unavailability of the Baba Yara Sports stadium for the advertised date for the match.

The game which was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 12, will now take place on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

All stakeholders are kindly adviced to take note of the new date and act accordingly.