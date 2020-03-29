30 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have finally landed their man Emmanuel Sarkodie from lower tier side Nkoranza Warriors after beating of stern competition for his signature.

The defensive midfielder has put pen to paper on a three year deal with the porcupine warriors on Sunday 29th March after passing a mandatory medical examination in the course of the week.

Sarkodie has been the captain of first division side Nkoranza Warriors the last three years but caught the eye of the big boys with his performances.

Kotoko beat off stiff competition from Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities and Techiman Eleven Wonders who were all keen on signing the talented midfielder.

He becomes the first player to be signed by the club during the opening of the second transfer window but the second player to be registered by the club after his former teammate at Nkoranza Warriors Kwame Poku was registered.

Sarkodie who joins Kotoko with a huge reputation and hype will hope to hit the ground running as soon as the second round of the Ghana Premier League season begins.