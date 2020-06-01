7 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yusif Chibsah says that Kumasi Asante Kotoko had all the tools to have won the CAF Confederations Cup in 2004 but destiny had it that the trophy went to Hearts.

After more than a decade Yusif Chibsah is still at pains when talking about the trophy loss to Hearts of Oak as he says he did not step out for three days after the defeat.

Kotoko were in a pole position to have won the trophy after gaining a morale boosting 1-1 draw from the first leg in Accra but contrived to also play out a 1-1 draw at home after taking the lead.

The phobians eventually equalized to send the game into penalty shoot out which Kotoko eventually lost 7-8 to Hearts.

Chibsah believes Kotoko were the better side on the day and deserved to have lifted the cup football wise but were just not destined for the diadem.

"I was hurt for three days, I didn't go out. For three days I was indoors, it was unbelievable because we had Hearts of Oak, we had control and then we had no excuses to have lost that cup but casting my mind back, Hearts of Oak were just destined to win that game," he told Benjamin Nketsia on Citi Tv's The Tracker show.

"If you look at the first leg in Accra, we went ahead to score, they equalized in the injury time and in Kumasi we went ahead to score, they equalized and won with penalties. So in both games we were on top and like I said it was just destiny," he added.