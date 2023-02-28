6 minutes ago

Beleaguered Kumasi Asante Kotoko will on Wednesday 1st March 2023 play against reigning league champions Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The porcupine warriors were on Sunday dumped out of the MTN FA Cup competition after they were defeated by Aduana Stars by a lone goal.

But the head coach of Becehem United Kasim Mingle says that he is approaching the game like any other normal match as he does not want to put pressure on his players.

“We are approaching it like any other league game. I do not want to put any pressure on my boys by doing any extraordinary preparation," Kassim Mingle told Oyerepa FM.

"It will be a very tough match,Kotoko will come like wounded tigers because they have lost two games in a row but they are meeting a team called Bechem United.

"It is going to be very tough for them.You can’t just walk over Bechem Utd like that.They will not get it on a silver platter,the better side with luck will win.”

It will be a clash between second-placed Bechem United who have 30 points and third-placed Kotoko with two points separating the two teams on the league table.