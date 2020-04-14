13 minutes ago

It's been grim for Asante Kotoko in the last few weeks with the threat of a possible relegation hanging loosely over their heads by next month.

But finally there is some good news for the Kumasi based side as they have overtaken bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in a recent African Football Digital Benchmark rankings.

The two Ghana giants have been ranked among the top 30 football clubs on the continent with a large digital presence.

The parameters looked at were clubs with followings on these platforms that is Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Periscope, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Kotoko came 27th on the African continent with a total of 402,000 following their accumulated following from their six platforms.

Their rivals Hearts of Oak close followed in the 28th position with an accumulated total of 382,000 from their six platforms.

Kotoko have seen a remarkable rise on their engagements and activities on their digital platform as Gideon Botwe and his team are working tirelessly while the phobians may be suffering from a hangover since the departure of their social media manager Anwar Larry Sadat.