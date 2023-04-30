4 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Great Olympics which has dealt their fading title ambitions a huge blow this evening against Tamale City.

The club has announced their squad for tonight's betPawa Premier League game against Tamale City, but the team will be without several key players.

Georges Mfegue and Maxwell Agyemang will miss the game due to injuries, while Richmond Lamptey and Eric Zeze are ineligible to play after accumulating three yellow cards.

As a result, Opoku Clinton, De Souza, and Rashid Nortey will take their places in the starting lineup. Despite the absence of some important players, the team remains confident in their ability to secure a victory.

FULL SQUAD BELOW:

Frederick Asare (GK)

Moise Poauty

Augustine Agyapong

Ernest Osei-Poku

Mohammed Sheriff

Mohammed Alhassan

Andrews Appau

Yusif Mubarik

Richard Boadu Agadas

Rocky Dwamena

Shadrack Addo

Enoch Morrison

John Tedeku

Charles Owusu

Nortey Rashid

Steven Mukwala

Clinton Opoku

de Souza

Sarfo Taylor

Dickson Afoakwa