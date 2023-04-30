Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Great Olympics which has dealt their fading title ambitions a huge blow this evening against Tamale City.
The club has announced their squad for tonight's betPawa Premier League game against Tamale City, but the team will be without several key players.
Georges Mfegue and Maxwell Agyemang will miss the game due to injuries, while Richmond Lamptey and Eric Zeze are ineligible to play after accumulating three yellow cards.
As a result, Opoku Clinton, De Souza, and Rashid Nortey will take their places in the starting lineup. Despite the absence of some important players, the team remains confident in their ability to secure a victory.
FULL SQUAD BELOW:
Frederick Asare (GK)
Moise Poauty
Augustine Agyapong
Ernest Osei-Poku
Mohammed Sheriff
Mohammed Alhassan
Andrews Appau
Yusif Mubarik
Richard Boadu Agadas
Rocky Dwamena
Shadrack Addo
Enoch Morrison
John Tedeku
Charles Owusu
Nortey Rashid
Steven Mukwala
Clinton Opoku
de Souza
Sarfo Taylor
Dickson Afoakwa
