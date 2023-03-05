1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko traveled to Accra with a 20-man-squad list to face fierce rivals Hearts of Oak later this afternoon.

Hearts of Oak will host their perennial rivals in the betPawa Premier League match day 20 clash that will also serve as a President's Cup game.

There is three points at stake and also a glittering trophy for the winner and also the bragging rights.

The porcupine warriors will be without the injured quintet of Justice Blay, Yussif Mubarik, Isaac Oppong, Rashid Nortey and Maxwell Agyemang.

Below is the full squad for the Super-Clash;

GOALKEEPERS

Frederick Asare

Danlad Ibrahim

DEFENDERS

Augustine Agyapong

Sherif Mohammed

Mohammed Alhassan

Nicholas Osei-Bonsu

Charles Owusu

John Tedeku

MIDFIELDERS

Richard Boadu

Richmond Lamptey

Mohammed Sherif

Eric Zeze

Rocky Dwamena

Clinton Opoku

Enock Morrison

Shadrach Addo

FORWARDS

Matheus Medieros de Souza

Sarfo Taylor

Georges Mfegue

Steven Mukwala