Kumasi Asante Kotoko traveled to Accra with a 20-man-squad list to face fierce rivals Hearts of Oak later this afternoon.
Hearts of Oak will host their perennial rivals in the betPawa Premier League match day 20 clash that will also serve as a President's Cup game.
There is three points at stake and also a glittering trophy for the winner and also the bragging rights.
The porcupine warriors will be without the injured quintet of Justice Blay, Yussif Mubarik, Isaac Oppong, Rashid Nortey and Maxwell Agyemang.
Below is the full squad for the Super-Clash;
GOALKEEPERS
Frederick Asare
Danlad Ibrahim
DEFENDERS
Augustine Agyapong
Sherif Mohammed
Mohammed Alhassan
Nicholas Osei-Bonsu
Charles Owusu
John Tedeku
MIDFIELDERS
Richard Boadu
Richmond Lamptey
Mohammed Sherif
Eric Zeze
Rocky Dwamena
Clinton Opoku
Enock Morrison
Shadrach Addo
FORWARDS
Matheus Medieros de Souza
Sarfo Taylor
Georges Mfegue
Steven Mukwala
