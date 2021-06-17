1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been handed some good news on the injury front as they prepare to play lower tier side Thunderbolt FC in the MTN Round of 32 clash on Saturday.

Dependable defender Abdul Ganiyu was injured in the club's last league game against Inter Allies on Monday and had to be substituted.

It was initially feared that the injury may be a long term one but the Black Stars defender has shaken it off as he is back to training doing some light training session on his own.

He is not the only player who has returned to fitness as Augustine Okrah who has been absent in the last few games is also back while Andy Kumi has also returned to training with the rest of the team.

Andy Kumi has been absent in the last few games for the club with an injury.