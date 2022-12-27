1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko defender Christopher Nettey is heading to Accra Hearts of Oak on a free transfer after departing bitter rivals Kotoko.

The rampaging full-back's contract with the reds expired on 26th December 2022 as Kotoko failed to agree on a contract extension.

Despite making all efforts to keep the player, both sides could not agree on new terms in order to extend their relationship.

According to reports, Hearts of Oak are far advanced in talks with the player with Hearts Assistant coach David Ocloo having worked with the player during his time at Kotoko.

The right full-back has struggled this term to make the right-back slot his own with Augustine Agyapong and Samuel Appiah ahead of him in the pecking order.

He joined the porcupine warriors in 2019 from the talent conveyor belt factory manned by former Black Stars player Godwin Attram's Attram de Visser Soccer Academy in Accra although he played on loan for Great Olympics.

Nettey earned a Black Stars call-up in 2021 making his debut against Sudan in the 2021 AFCON qualifier.

The right-back also helped Asante Kotoko lift the Ghana Premier League trophy after missing out on the trophy for several years.

The defender played two matches for Ghana during the 2021 AFCON qualifiers under erstwhile coach C.K Akonnor.